Summer temperatures return this weekend and into the work week.

After a short burst of fall, warm and humid air returns to the area.

What We’re Tracking:

Another cool night ahead

Warm wind for the weekend

Hot, breezy and muggy early next week

This evening expect some beautiful fall-like weather. We are looking at partly cloudy skies into the overnight hours with light winds and the low Saturday morning sitting around 60°.

Stronger southerly winds between 15-20 mph will pick up starting early Saturday. These winds will usher in humidity and bring a slight chance for a stray shower during the day. Other than that, you can expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Even though we are in the middle of September, the beginning the week will feel more like summer than fall Sunday and into early next week, we can expect much of the same. Sunday highs will be near 90 and higher humidity.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

