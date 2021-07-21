Summer-time pattern sets up with hot weather expected for several days

Today, we’ll see a few clouds, but mostly sunny skies continue for the rest of the week. Highs should make it into the lower 90s today, and low to mid 90s tomorrow.

A fairly typical summer heat pattern will set up thanks to upper-level ridging. Humidity will be a little lower west, but the temperatures will be hotter over the western counties. To the east, temperatures will be a couple degrees lower, but we’ll see that difference made up by the increased humidity levels for the eastern counties.

The hottest stretch of weather will set in by the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s. No matter where you are, the weekend looks quite hot.