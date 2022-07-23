What We’re Tracking:

Cold front arrives Sunday

Several chances for rain

Not as hot for the week ahead

Cloud cover will generally build in overnight and into the day on Sunday. With continued south-southwest wind at 10-15mph throughout the night, temperatures will not cool off all that much. Morning low temperatures on Sunday will be fairly close to 80° across the region.

There looks to be a front that could bisect the viewing area for the second half of the weekend. It remains to be seen how far south we can get that front to sag on Sunday, so temperatures could vary between 80s north of I-70 and upper 90s to the south. The front keeps close to the area, possibly just to our south, for the first half of next week. That should serve as a focal point for showers and storms that we desperately need.

While a few stray showers are possible during the day Sunday, the best chances will really start to ramp up Sunday night with some more widespread chances for rain early Monday. Enough energy looks to be in place where we could see a few thunderstorms as well through this time period. Additional chances for rain look to be focused into Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures cooling off for days with more clouds and rain, but still warm on the days in between.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller