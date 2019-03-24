Sunday stays cloudy with a chance for evening sprinkles

Cloud cover lingers around the area this morning, and really throughout the day, as our system makes its exit. As it does so, we could see a few extra sprinkles fall from the sky. A southwest wind for most of the day helps us warm up back near 60 this afternoon, all before a northerly breeze kicks in following a weak cold front. Winds today will be anywhere from 5-15 mph, and could gust closer to the low 20s mph.

We still see mostly cloudy days for the start of our work week tomorrow, but the cold front drops highs back into the low 50s. Lows Tuesday morning are also looking on the chilly side, back into the 30s. By Tuesday afternoon, we'll see more sun though. This helps us get back into the 60s.

For the middle of the week (Wednesday and Thursday) we are tracking a pretty nice warm up near the low 70s. We are also tracking the entrance of our next system. Wednesday starts mostly sunny, but some scattered showers could enter late. Rain chances increase overnight into Thursday. Thursday we could see some showers and a few thunderstorms. Friday is shaping up to be similar to Thursday rain-potential-wise, but highs drop back into the 60s.

The cold front with this system should pass through overnight Friday, dropping lows into upper to mid 30s. We could see an extra shower early Saturday, and possibly a few wet snowflakes that can't be rulled out. The daytime on Saturday looks to be dry with highs only rebounding into the low 50s at best.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams