What We’re Tracking

Clearing out, some patchy fog by morning

Great weather on Wednesday

Another rain chance late Thursday

Mostly clear weather will develop this evening and overnight. That will allow temperatures to dip into the lower 50s for most of the area. That may be just cool enough for a few patches of fog to develop late in the night or early Wednesday morning.

Some very nice weather settles in for Wednesday. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s to near 80° with mostly sunny weather and cool overnight temperatures in the 50s. That clearer weather will be in place before another system impacts us by late week with a slightly better chance for storms as we get closer to Thursday evening.

There could be a few storms that develop later Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours. Some of those showers and storms could linger into Friday morning, but the better moisture with this system will be just to our south. We clear out just in time for a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures will be very pleasant on Saturday as we only make it into the lower to middle 70s with lots of sunshine. By Sunday, we’ll warm into the 80s with the return of a light southerly breeze.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller