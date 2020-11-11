Sunny again for Thursday, turning cooler late in the day

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, chilly night

North wind returns Thursday afternoon

Warmer for Saturday afternoon

Overnight temperatures will drop back into the lower 30s with a few patches of frost possible. The sky will remain clear and wind fairly light throughout the night, as well. This chilly night will lead into another nice, cool fall day on Thursday.

Mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 50s for the central and southern half of the area on Thursday, but a cold front moving in late in the day may keep northern counties just a bit cooler in the upper 40s. The north wind returns in the afternoon and lasts through the evening. Once the wind dies down, it will be quite cold for Friday morning with lows in the lower to middle 20s.

Sunny and cool on Friday before clouds roll in and a slight chance for showers, mainly over the southeastern half of the area for Friday night into the early hours of Saturday. After the chance for showers and clouds move through, warmer breezes on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s before cooler and strong breezes for Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

