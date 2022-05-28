What We’re Tracking:

Isolated storms early

Few clouds Sunday

Hot & humid for Memorial Day

A few isolated storms are making their way across the area early this morning. Most are seeing brief heavy downpours along with lightning and thunder. These should move through fairly quickly and be out of the area shortly after daybreak. Most are starting off in the low to mid 60s this morning.

Expect quite a bit of sunshine for your Saturday as we warm even further into the middle to upper 80s making for yet another great day to get outside. One thing to note however will be the presence of a stronger southerly wind. Gusts of up to 35 mph will help transport moisture into our neck of the woods. Unfortunately that means higher humidity will be present just about all day and linger into Sunday.

Sunday morning will start off with a few clouds but we should manage to clear out by the afternoon with highs approaching 90°. Winds will continue out of the south sustained at 20-30 mph and gusting up to 40 mph. Humidity sticks around through the start of the week.

Memorial Day itself will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values even warmer. We’ll have dry conditions with mostly sunny skies for outdoor plans, but be sure to stay hydrated and find some shade if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. It’ll feel like another shock to the system after coming off several days with chilly temperatures!

We stay warm and dry through the first half of the week before more storm chances creep back in by Wednesday as a cold front approaches and temperatures take a tumble after that.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez