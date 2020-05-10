Sunny and breezy Mother’s Day, rainy week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny, but breezy Mother’s Day

Chilly Monday with showers

Wet weather pattern ahead for most of next week

Mother’s Day will be pretty nice, just on the cool side because of out northwesterly breezes. Temperatures only make it into the lower 60s, and we could see wind gusts up to 25 mph.

We then move into a pretty active pattern over the next week, but at least things look to warm up a bit by Wednesday. Another shower chance hits Monday into Tuesday as temperatures remain very chilly. Daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the start of the week.

Temperatures could be near 70° Wednesday with scattered storm chances. Showers and storms continue through Thursday with temperatures finally nearing 80°, again. Even though the pattern will be active all week, the best severe weather chances will hold off until the second half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com