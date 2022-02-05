What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures start to rebound

Breezy and sunny today

Dry conditions remain

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with afternoon highs reaching the lower to middle 40s across the region. This push of warmer air is largely due to strong southerly winds that will pick up throughout the day today. Winds may gust up to 35 mph so plan on a very breezy day! Be sure to enjoy the warmer temperatures as our snowpack will continue to melt away.

We’ll get a weak front that will move through by Sunday changing our wind direction from the south to the north and bringing in some cloud cover. No precipitation expected and our temperatures won’t suffer as we continue to climb into the upper 40s to near 50°.

Once most of the snow melts, we should start to warm up even more into the 40s and some 50s by next week. In fact, most of next week looks to be sunny and mild with somewhat warm weather possible the end of next week. There’s even talk of a few lower 60s coming back into the extended forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush