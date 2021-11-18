Sunny and chilly for Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny, chilly day for Thursday

Warming up into weekend

Dry period continues

After a cold start this morning, we’ll struggle to warm up through the daytime as well. Despite the abundance of sunshine, temperatures will suffer barely making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s for afternoon highs. A light northwest breeze will make it feel even colder throughout the day at 10-15 mph.

Friday will stay chilly as some cooler air sticks around the region but we do see a slight warm-up trying to take place. Highs should manage to get into the middle 50s to close out the work week with increasing cloud cover.

Our warm-up continues into the start of the weekend as highs by Saturday will attempt to make it to the upper 50s if not near 60°. As we head into Sunday and Monday there will be a bit of a setback in temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 50s behind our next cold front.

Through the weekend and even these next several days, dry conditions look to remain through at least the start of the holiday weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez