Sunny and chilly today with rain chances Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

A cold start to our day as morning temperatures start in the lower to middle 20s. Frost on your car is possible.

Sunshine early Saturday will help to boost temperatures into the middle to upper 40s, despite some late afternoon cloud cover. Wind will be much lighter, from the east at only 5-10mph.

Rain chances increase overnight into early Sunday with periods of heavier rainfall at times possible. Most of the rain linger through the lunch hour before tapering off just before the evening hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s for Sunday afternoon.

The start of the upcoming work week start to warm up into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday. Another rain chance is possible late Monday into early Tuesday but it shouldn’t amount to much.

By the middle of the week, mostly sunny weather and spring-like temperatures will return.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



