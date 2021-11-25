Sunny and cold for Thanksgiving Day

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly Thanksgiving Day

Warming up by the weekend

Dry conditions continue

With cooler high pressure settling in for Thursday behind last night’s cold front, Thanksgiving looks to be a bit on the chilly side. Expect plenty of sunshine through the day, but temperatures will struggle to make it up into the lower 40s for highs. Winds will stay light out of the north as well at 10-15 mph adding a chill to the air.

The cooler air won’t last too long as milder weather builds in for the weekend. Early Black Friday expect temperatures starting out cold in the middle 20s so bundle up if you plan on heading out to shop! Afternoon highs should rebound in the upper 50s.

For the travel weekend, temperatures in the 60s should be returning by Saturday with lots of sun. There looks to be a weak cold front that moves through late, but we look to stay dry. It’s possible temperatures drop just slightly for Sunday afternoon in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead to the last few days of November, beside a slight dip in temperatures for Sunday, we hold on to the milder air to close out the month with lower 60s anticipated for Monday and Tuesday. We could even be holding on to the milder temperatures for the first few days of December!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez