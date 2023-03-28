A rain/snow mix moved through in the early morning hours, and we’ll continue to see gradual clearing through the morning. Eventually, we’ll end up with mostly sunny skies today, with highs reaching into the low 50s. Northerly breezes stick around today, too, with gusts up to 20 mph at times.

By midweek we should see middle 60s return to the forecast along with breezy conditions. Things turn even windier for Thursday and Friday with wind gusts around 40-45mph possible out of the south. That will allow our temperatures to surge into the middle 70s for the end of the week.

There is also a strong cold front that will be making it’s way through by late Friday, and could spark off some thunderstorms ahead of it Thursday and Friday afternoon. Temperatures will drop nearly 30-40° behind the front into the mid 30s Friday night.