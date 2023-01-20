Highs will be cooler as we head into the weekend with 30s and 40s expected through at least Monday. It should clear out enough today for some sunshine, but temperatures will still be rather chilly. The good news today, is that our winds will remain light, so at least we don’t have to deal with a wind chill!

Our next system looks to arrive by Saturday and into early Sunday, and may bring us yet another chance for some rain or wintry precipitation. Right now, the timing looks to be mostly during the day Saturday, with heavier snowfall possible for our northern counties. This may cause some issues for those heading out to the Chiefs game Saturday as this system looks to linger through the evening and overnight hours.

Accumulations, at this time, appear fairly minor, with most seeing generally up to an 1″ and amounts up to 3″ to the north and west once the system finally passes. There could be some rain mixing in, as well, in the afternoon for the southern half of the area. That is what will cut back on the snow totals in those locations.