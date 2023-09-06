What We’re Tracking

Hazy weather for a couple days

Comfortable temperatures and humidity

Better chance for rain by Monday

Our winds relax a bit more tonight, becoming calm, and that will allow temperatures into the middle to upper 50s, and we may even see a couple spots trying to dip into the lower 50s to the north and northeast.

The smoky haze from Canadian wildfires has descended into Northeast Kansas behind yesterday’s front. The plume of smoke will continue to plunge southward into the Midwest through late Thursday or even Friday before shifting farther east from our region.

We’ll warm up a little for the end of the week, but only into the upper 80s and lower 90s. There’s another slight chance for isolated showers or storms Thursday night, but most areas will stay dry. The best chance for rain we may have to wait until late Sunday and into Monday. The clouds and rain will likely give us high temperatures that won’t even make it out of the 70s as we start off next week!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller