What We’re Tracking:

Clearing out early

Heating up

Dry stretch

After storms rolled through the area last night, cloud cover has stuck around and temperatures are mild in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cloud cover should start to clear our shortly after sunrise as we start to heat things up.

Lots of sunshine is expected for today as temperatures will get close to 100 degrees. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south at 15-20 mph trying to provide some relief.. There is also a slight chance at an isolated shower or two, but the main story for the day should certainly be the heat.

Temperatures this week will feel a lot more like July rather than mid September, and may even be close to breaking a temperature record or two. We’ll also have slightly higher humidity, so even if the thermometer doesn’t break 100°, we’ll likely be feeling like we’re close to that Monday through Wednesday, at least.

There appears to be a cold front that will try and make it’s way through sometime late next week. The timing is still up in the air, but we may very well be dealing with these well above average temperatures through midweek and cool things down by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez