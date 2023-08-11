What We’re Tracking

Hot and humid end to the week

Isolated rain chances

Temperatures fluctuate early next week

***HEAT ADVISORY*** – Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee counties from noon to 8pm Friday.

It’s fairly humid out this morning and temperatures are mild in the 70s to start out our Friday. We’ll wrap up the work week very hot and muggy as highs make it into the upper 90s to near 100° for most of the area. Higher humidity makes a comeback, too, unfortunately. So, heat index values will most likely be around 105° to 108°.

Saturday will still be on the hot side before another front slides through. Highs on Saturday should make it into the middle 90s, but feel closer to 100° again. Behind the front, we’ll briefly cool back into the 80s for Monday before quickly warming back into the 90s for the middle of next week.

Our next chances for rain aren’t as widespread as the most recent round we saw. There looks to be a chance for storms later Friday afternoon and into the evening, and a slightly better chance for storms Sunday with the passage of our cool front. Other than that, the rest of the week remains dry.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez