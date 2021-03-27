Sunny and mild end to the weekend before breezy conditions return

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds clear out late

More sunshine ahead

Breezy early next week

Clouds will clear out later this evening as winds stay light allowing for temperatures to drop into the middle to upper 30s.

Sunday looks to be a very pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and highs slightly above average in the middle 60s. Winds won’t become an issue until the upcoming work week so be sure to enjoy the nice weather as we close out the last weekend in March!

Looking ahead to next week, winds are expected to shift out of the South by tomorrow evening which will set the stage for windy conditions early next week. Wind speeds of 20 – 25 mph will be present with gusts of up to 40 mph possible Monday into Tuesday. The good news is that strong southerly breezes will really help boost temperatures for Monday with highs soaring into the middle to upper 70s and plenty of sunshine.

A cold front looks to move through early Tuesday which will drop temperatures to below average levels in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon. This front may provide some cloud cover as well, although it doesn’t look to bring in any precipitation along with it.

The below average temperatures will stick around for Wednesday before we slowly start to warm back up to above seasonable levels by the first few days of April.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

