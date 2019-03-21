Sunny and mild for Friday, rain by this weekend

What We're Tracking:

Nice weather to finish weekend

Rain and thunder Saturday to Sunday

Another system may arrive next Thursday

Overnight we stay mostly clear once agan with temperatures dropping back into the mid 30s, with an ever so slight breeze. Sunshine stays with us throughout the day and we are back into the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Saturday, highs bump down into the upper 50s, with some extra clouds rolling in ahead of our next system. Rain chances increase during the afternoon, with the best chances in the evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms continue overnight into the morning on Sunday. Highs get back into the 60s by the afternoon. On Monday, we could get an extra shower and some clouds as the system makes it's exit, but highs are back in 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are on the sunny side once again, with temperatures steadily climb. By Thursday we are back in the low 70s. We will also see another shot at a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday.



KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller