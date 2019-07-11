Sunny and more comfortable before heat begins to build

The stormy morning of Wednesday is behind us. Many northern communities endured 60-70mph wind, quarter sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Storminess gradually ended in the 9-11am period.

The wind shifted and dew points began to lower. Much drier air surged into northeast Kansas overnight so expect it to feel much cooler this morning.

Today should be very pretty and more comfortable with our driest air in quite some time. Dew points may hold in the 57-62 range which should make it pleasant for this time of year. Highs will be just a bit below normal and the sky should be clear.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 84-88

Wind: N/NE 5-15

Temperatures will be much higher for a prolonged period as a massive high pressure zone builds beginning Friday into Saturday. This will certainly last into early next week. Precipitation chances will stay very low so this may be the start of a long dry spell.

Highs this weekend should be in the mid 90s and expect heat index values of 102-105 by early next week. It will be a huge bubble of hazy, lazy weather that ushers in the Dog Days of summer.

Not much change is expected for much of next week, so what you get this weekend is what you likely get throughout the mid-July stretch.

This might be one of our best days of summer…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

