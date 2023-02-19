What We’re Tracking

Pleasant Sunday

Even warmer Monday

Colder late week

We’ve cleared out from the clouds from late yesterday and temperatures are on the chilly side in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Luckily, the winds have backed off so most only feel a few degrees cooler with wind chill values.

For our Sunday we should continue to warm up even more as we’re expected to see a little more sunshine mixing in. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds starting to back off, leaving a pleasant end to the weekend.

This stretch of warmer weather carries over into next week with highs in the 50s and lower 60s through Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday. We look to stay dry through most of the week with very slight chance for some precipitation Wednesday as a strong cold front moves in.

Behind it, we see temperatures take a drastic drop into the middle 30s for afternoon highs by Thursday and Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez