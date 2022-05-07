What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and pleasant Saturday

Warming up for Mother’s Day

Even hotter into next week

We’re starting off a little chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds are light but will gain speed throughout the day.

Highs will warm into the upper 70s by Saturday with the return of some sunshine and winds trying to pick up out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Our warming trend will continue for Mother’s Day although clouds will stat to filter back in for the area but highs should still manage to top out in the middle 80s for most. That will be helped along by a strong south/southeasterly breeze that will be present until at least the middle part of next week.

There’s a slim chance for a stray shower or storm on Sunday, mainly during the afternoon or evening, but overall, expect a warm and breezy Mother’s Day! Things really start to heat up heading into next week so enjoy the brief ‘late spring’ weather while it lasts!

Early next week looks to bring temperatures that we typically see by the time we get to July. Highs may top out in the lower 90s by Monday afternoon with the sunshine returning.

Factoring in the humidity which will be on the increase, we could have heat indices in the middle to upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be very mild during this time in the lower 70s. To put this warmth into perspective, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 73°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez