What We’re Tracking

Pleasant evening

Nice Easter weekend

Even warmer next week

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Gary, Marshall, Morris, Ottawa, Republic, Riley, and Washington county from 12 PM to 8 PM.

We’re starting off with mostly clear skies this morning and temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Winds have remained light through the night but will pick up later this afternoon.

Easter weekend looks beautiful with lots of sun and pleasant temperatures! Highs for Saturday should be right around 70° with somewhat breezy conditions during the afternoon. Overall we look to stay dry for the start of the holiday weekend.

Also of note across the viewing area is widespread haze / smoke filled skies. It appears our central counties are being a bit more affected for the time being. The smoke may be in the area for a couple more days.

Sunday we may even make it into the middle 70s for some – nearly 10° above average for this time of year. Although most will remain dry with plenty of sunshine, some models are showing a few isolated showers mid-day, but early morning church services and egg hunts should be in good shape.

The slight chance for a few showers may linger into Monday, but we do continue warming into early next week, with highs once again approaching 80° by Tuesday and Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez