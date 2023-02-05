What we’re tracking

Warmer and pleasant Sunday

Strong wind gusts on Monday

Chance for rain by middle of next week

We’re starting off cooler this morning with most around freezing in the lower 30s. Through the day, we’ll see a lot more sunshine and warm up into the upper 50s to around 60°. That’s about 15 degrees above average for early February. Winds will also back off briefly, so today will be a phenomenal day to get outside!

Winds will start to pick back up late tonight and throughout Monday. Sustained winds will be 20-25 mph with wind gusts closer to 35 mph. Clouds will try and build back in tonight but we should still see peaks of sunshine as temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s.

We remain dry for the start of the week, but there are some indications that we could see a slim chance for rain or drizzle by Monday night or Tuesday morning as a front slides through late Monday evening. The better chance for a few showers looks to remain south and east of the viewing area but may clip some of our southeastern counties.

Temperatures look to stay mild during this time, in the low to mid 50s during the day through Wednesday, and low to mid 30s during the nights. By the end of the week, should see near average temperatures in the lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez