Pleasant start

Humidity rises

Heating back up by the weekend

We’re starting off pleasant this morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Some patchy fog has developed in low lying areas but should burn off fairly quickly by mid-morning as we expect plenty of sunshine.

We’ll warm up into the upper 80s later this afternoon with some slightly drier air in place. Overall, it’ll feel like very typical early August days as our average high is near 90°. Plenty of sunshine in the region.

Afternoon highs will gradually warm up through the rest of the week as we start to creep back into the lower 90s by Thursday and Friday with sunshine staying abundant.

For the weekend, we’ll be back to the extreme heat as we start to warm back up into the upper 90s by Saturday and Sunday; some may even see lower 100s. With higher humidity back by the weekend, we’ll be in for another round of high heat indices, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez