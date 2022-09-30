As our weather pattern doesn’t look to change for several days, highs will slowly warm into the 80s by the weekend as our winds remain out of the south and east.

We may see a bit more clouds drifting through today, but sunny skies will last through the weekend, as well.

Clear, cool conditions will continue for the next several nights. We’ll likely dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s each night through the first part of next week.

Rain chances are basically nonexistent this week. There could be a very slim chance we may see a shower or two by Tuesday or Wednesday, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry well into next week, too.