What We’re Tracking

Clearing out Sunday

Quiet pattern moves in

Warming up again

We’ve held on to clear skies through most of the night after our cold front moved through yesterday. Temperatures are cooler this morning compared to 24 hours ago, but really just near average in the 50s and 60s.

There is a bit of patchy fog in some spots this morning that is reducing visibility to less than a 1/4 mile in some spots. If you run into it just be sure to take it slow; otherwise it should burn off as the sun continues to rise.

Expect plenty of sunshine for our Sunday and see highs lower to middle 80s as we enter a much quieter weather pattern in the days ahead.

Moving through the work week, we will gradually warm up as an area of high pressure settles in. Temperatures will drop into the 50s during the overnight hours and climb into middle to upper 80s during the day. We look to say goodbye to rain chances throughout the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez