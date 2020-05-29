Sunny and pleasant today, then passing clouds and still mild this weekend

Much warmer and muggy next week with our first 90 of the season on Wednesday

Several days of rain over the past week have left some with totals of 5-6 inches since last Friday, so we need a prolonged period of drier weather.

Additional rain and some thunder hit northeast Kansas yesterday. The pesky low pressure system to the south finally moved east enough, so drier air will dominate.

Clearing took place overnight, and dew points have dropped dramatically. Expect abundant sunshine, comfortable air and pleasant conditions Friday. It should look and feel about as good as it can for late May.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 75-79

Wind: N/NW 10-20

This weekend will be partly to variably cloudy. Moisture content should remain fairly low until Saturday night into Sunday. Overnight temps in the 50s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s will be a great for this time of year. Spotty showers are possible from sunset Saturday to just after sunrise Sunday.

June begins with warmer temperatures, more humidity and stronger breezes. Monday to Thursday of next week will signal more of a summer-like pattern. Even though temperatures will be very warm, it may still be tough to reach 90 degrees. We may hit that mark for the first time this season on Wednesday.

Enjoy the beautiful day and have a great weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com