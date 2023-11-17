What We’re Tracking

Sunny and pleasant start to weekend

Chances for rain return Sunday

Colder air settles in Thanksgiving

Overnight lows dip down tonight around the freezing mark as we maintain clear skies. The cooler air we saw today is temporary as we warm up yet again tomorrow. Highs climb into the middle to upper 60s.

The quiet weather pattern will stick around through Saturday. However, our weather pattern starts to get a bit more active starting Sunday. We could see scattered showers increasing in coverage Sunday and lingering into Monday. Temperatures look a bit cooler, too, with highs through the first half of next week only making it into the lower 50s, at best.

Colder air does look to settle in for Thanksgiving, though. We should have sunny skies for Wednesday and a few more clouds expected Thursday. Afternoon highs both day should make it into the lower to middle 40s as our overnight lows dip into the 20s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard