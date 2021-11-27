Sunny and warm for Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Warm Saturday

Slightly cooler Sunday

Dry conditions continue

We’re starting off chilly this morning with spots in the 30s across the viewing area. Later today we’ll see temperatures in the 60s with lots of sunshine which are perfect conditions for those looking to travel back home.

There may be a weak cold front that moves through late, but we look to stay dry. Temperatures will drop slightly for Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s and a few passing clouds throughout the day. Still ideal conditions for traveling.

Looking ahead to the last few days of November, beside the slight dip in temperatures for Sunday, we hold on to the milder air to close out the month. Monday looks to be the warmest and most pleasant of the next several with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 60s to around 70°! Tuesday continues with the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies.

That’ll take us through the end of November and we could even be holding on to the milder temperatures for the first few days of December! Expect the 60s (and maybe even 70s) to continue through the rest of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez