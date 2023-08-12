What We’re Tracking

Sunny and mild Saturday

Storm chances late

Cooler start to next week

Many are mild this morning in the upper 70s and even lower 80s. A few storms are passing just to the south of the viewing area and we have quite a bit of humidity in place as well setting us up for another warm day ahead.

The start of our weekend will still be on the hot side before a front slides through. Highs on later this afternoon should make it into the middle 90s, but feel closer to 100° again. This frontal boundary brings rain chances late tonight into early Sunday morning. We could more storm development along a frontal boundary Sunday evening as well.

Behind the front, we’ll briefly cool back into the 80s for Monday before quickly warming back into the 90s for the middle of next week with little to no rain chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez