Sunny and warm for Thanksgiving Day

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny, mild Thanksgiving Day

Pleasant weekend ahead

Dry conditions for a while

Clear skies and calm winds allowed temperatures to fall below the freezing mark this morning. Temeratures will start off in the upper 20s and low 30s. Patchy fog and freezing fog will be possible throughout the morning before the sun starts to rise.

For your Thanksgiving Day, conditions look to be fairly pleasant, and one of the warmest days of the week, as temperatures climb into the upper 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds here and there but overall perfect for outside activities for the holiday.

Friday will remain dry as well with sunshine sticking around and temperatures at more seasonable levels in the low 50s. Although it remains rather cool at night with lows in the 20s and 30s by this weekend, it will be mild each day with highs in the 50s Saturday.

Thinks start to cool down heading into the last few days of November. Sunday we’ll see temperatures drop into the upper 40s and low 50s and for the last day of the month, expect low 40s to close out.

Entering December, temperatures look to remain around average in the 40s as dry conditions continue.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez