What We’re Tracking:

Pleasantly sunny for the rest of the work week

Another slight rain chance this weekend

Near average temperatures continue

Overnight, we can expect pleasantly cool temperatures as our wind relaxes. Calm wind and a clear sky will allow us to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overall, a very comfortable night ahead weather-wise.

Highs for Thursday and Friday will be near average for this time of the year. We should make it into the middle to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. The wind will be very light on Thursday, so it might feel a bit warm out in the sun for the afternoon without a breeze, but a slight increase in wind for Friday.

By the time the weekend rolls around, we’ll see another slight chance for rain move in. As of right now, there appears to be a slight chance for late afternoon and evening storms Friday that could linger into Saturday morning. And a few showers could be possible, mainly south, on Sunday. Temperatures during this time remain in the middle 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller