For the next couple of days, our winds briefly shift towards the north and east. That will help to lower temperatures just a few degrees. Highs for today and tomorrow will climb into the middle 80s. Overnight lows for the next couple of nights remain on the cooler side because of this and will likely drop into the upper 50s to near 60° through Thursday morning.

By Thursday, high pressure builds in, and even warmer weather returns, as well. Highs for the end of the week and start of the weekend look to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, and that warmth could even last into the start of next week (the beginning of October, by the way).

We look to say goodbye to rain chances throughout the week, too with that high pressure dominating the forecast. That will keep rain chances to a minimum through the weekend and even into the first half of next week, too.