Sunny and warm ‘summer-like’ day ahead

We’ll start off your Saturday with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will start off light out of the south at 5-10 mph before picking up speed later this afternoon.

Our humidity will be increasing through the weekend, as well, and that will make it feel a few degrees warmer during the afternoon hours. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with breezy south winds which will help send temperatures into the upper 80s if not lower 90s for some. With the added moisture in the air, it’ll be feeling like the middle 90s this afternoon. Perfect to get out and cool off by the pool!

A few clouds will start to filter in Sunday morning and temperatures will drop a few degrees because of that, as we only climb into the middle 80s. There is a slight chance a few pop up showers develop during the afternoon but chances look to be very slim and not everyone will see the rain.

Although the overall pattern is favoring warm and mostly sunny weather for the next few days, there will still be a chance for a few isolated storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours Monday, and a bit better chance for scattered storms Tuesday. During this time, high temperatures will remain in the 80s and the humidity stays fairly high, as well.

Looking ahead to later next week, rain chances taper off, sunshine makes a full return, and temperatures soar into the lower to middle 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

