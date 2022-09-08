Highs will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next couple of days with abundant sunshine and fairly dry air. The humidity stays in a comfortable range through the rest of the workweek as winds remain light.

Overnight lows tonight and Friday night should be able to drop down into the upper 50s and low 60s thanks to clear skies, calm winds, and low dewpoints.

We have our eyes on our next cold front which should move through over the weekend and bring even more cooling with it. There could be a chance for showers late Saturday and into Sunday after the front passes through the area.

Highs this weekend will be noticeably cooler. There could be 70s to the north and west and upper 80s to the south and east on Saturday as the front slides through. Behind the front, winds pick up out of the north, and highs by Sunday may not even make it out of the 70 areawide!