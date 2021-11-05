What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and warm weekend

Dry for several days

Cooler by midweek with rain chance

We’ll stay somewhat mild through the night with clear skies and breezy conditions allowing temperatures to only drop into the lower 40s for early Saturday.

The warming trend continues through the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine and lower 70s by the time we close out the weekend on Sunday. Winds gusts will start to relax throughout the weekend but breezy conditions remain through early next week. It may get a bit breezy at times, though, especially Sunday and Monday.

Over the next several days, we’ll be expecting dry conditions to hold steady across the area. Expect the lower 70s to stick around into the upcoming work week and a few clouds to build in both Monday and Tuesday.

Our next storm system is getting organized for the middle portion of next week, which will not only bring us rain but also cooler temperatuers as we may very well struggle to get out of the upper 50s for highs through the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez