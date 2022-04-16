What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and cooler Saturday

Showers possible Easter Sunday

Warmer next week

We’re off to a cold start this morning as many are seeing temperatures in the 30s and some even around freezing. A few clouds will pass through early on before clearing out for the rest of the day.

By the afternoon we’ll see more sunshine and highs should climb into the upper 50s. Winds will continue from the North at 15-20 mph early on before relaxing into the evening. Overall, a little chilly, but not too bad of a day to start off the weekend.

Unfortunately, Easter Sunday looks more chilly with rain showers. So, if you’re planning on attending any church services or egg hunts, you’ll want to dress warmly and bring the rain gear. Highs will struggle to even hit 55° by Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures start to gradually warm up with 60s returning by Tuesday and even 70s by midweek. We may also see another rain chance by Wednesday as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez