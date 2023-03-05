What We’re Tracking

Very warm Sunday ahead

Winds pick up

Wintery precipitation this week

We’re starting off with cloud cover this morning as temperatures are very mild for most of the area. Upper 30s and lower 40s is what we’re seeing with winds staying fairly light…for now.

Later this afternoon, winds will become a bigger issue. Strong winds out of the south at 20-25 mph can be expected with gusts near 40 mph possible. As annoying as the wind can be – it does signal a very pleasant warm up with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine.

We’ll get a fairly weak front that will move through early Monday morning, changing our winds back to the North and ‘cooling’ us down just a bit. Still mild to start the week, though, with highs in the lower 60s and sunshine.

For the rest of our week, we start to see a much more active pattern take place in terms of temperature swings and precipitation chances. Right now it looks like we’ll have some pretty good chances at rainfall on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and potentially even on into the weekend. The big question will be if temperatures can get cold enough to support snow.

As of now, we look to remain above freezing in the 40s for afternoon highs over those key days, but overnight lows will be a different story. More details will become available as we get closer, so stay up to date with the StormTrack team’s forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez