Sunny, breezy, and warm for Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant and Breezy Sunday

Dryinto next week

Cooler by Wednesday with rain chance

Tonight winds will start to pick up again from the south as temperatures stay a bit on the milder side only dropping into the middle to upper 40s under a clear sky.

For Sunday you can expect even warmer temperatures with highs across the region likely seeing lower 70s and plenty of sunshine across the board. This warm-up will put us about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Breezy conditions will be moving through, but overall a pleasant weekend ahead! Expect sustained winds out of the south at 20-25 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Dry conditions will persist through Monday and Tuesday as well. Warmer temperatures are still expected as we hang out in the lower 70s Monday and middle to upper 60s for Tuesday.

Our next storm system is getting organized for the middle portion of next week, which will not only bring us rain but also cooler temperatuers as we may very well struggle to get out of the upper 50s for highs through the end of the week. Scattered showers are likely throughout othe day time Wednesday and very well could linger into early Thursday morning.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez