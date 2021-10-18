Sunny, breezy, and warmer start to the week ahead

The work week starts off quiet and sunny, as well, with high temperatures in the middle 70s. The wind picks up a bit on Monday, but overall another nice day is in the forecast.

A few clouds move through overnight, but we’ll stay breezy and just a touch warmer than we’ve been the last few nights because of that. Temperatures are expected to dip into the middle 50s.

Even stronger breezes will move in on Tuesday which should help boost highs into the upper 70s. Dry weather continues through this time, but a cold front looks to move through sometime late Tuesday night into Wednesday which may bring a slight chance for a rain shower or two–although that chance looks quite low.