Sunny, breezy Halloween then cool for the evening

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, quiet night

Warmer, breezy for Halloween

Cooler Sunday before a warm-up next week

Mainly clear tonight with light wind and comfortably cool temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s by morning, quite a bit warmer than the last several nights.

Your Halloween forecast is looking spot on for this time of the year. We should have a sunny day Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Trick-or-Treaters will have clear skies overhead and temperatures falling through the 50s during the evening hours. The only issue we’ll see is a breezy southerly wind through the day, running about 10-20mph with gusts approaching 30 mph.

A cold front moves through late on Saturday and that front will give us a cooler day for Sunday with north breezes. Expect temperatures to fall into the lower 50s for Sunday afternoon before approaching 70° again by mid-week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com