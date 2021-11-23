Sunny, mild, and breezy for Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly start

Mild through Wednesday

Chilly Thanksgiving Day

Much warmer temperatures are expected for Tuesday as we will see afternoon highs climb into the lower to middle 60s across the region. Expect mostly sunny skies through the morning as breezy conditions will move through at the same time.

We’ll hold onto those 60s through Wednesday, but the cloud cover will build in at the same time. A slight chance for rain makes its way into the area late Wednesday night with a strong cold front passing through during the evening hours.

With cooler high pressure settling in for Thursday behind that cold front, Thanksgiving looks to be a bit on the chilly side. Most of the day will be sunny, but temperatures will struggle to make it up into the lower 40s for highs.

The cooler air won’t last too long as milder weather builds in for the weekend. Early Black Friday expect temperatures starting out cold in the middle 20s but highs in the upper 50s and 60s returning by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez