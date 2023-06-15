What We’re Tracking

Mainly dry weather Thursday

Getting warmer and more humid

Better rain chances return late week/early in the weekend

We’re in the lower 60s this morning, but a gradual increase in humidity will give us warmer nights in the days ahead. Warmer air will keep working its way into the area over the next few days.

Highs rebound into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the tail end of the week. We expect mostly sunny weather not only today but most of the day on Friday, as well. However, a round of storms may move through Friday night for parts of the area.

The best chance for storms this week appears to be late Saturday or into Saturday night. Humidity continues to build in, as well, through the weekend as highs remain around average in the middle to upper 80s.

By the start of next week, we’ll likely be feeling like the middle 90s at least for our daytime heat index.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez