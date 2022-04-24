What We’re Tracking:

Chilly start Sunday

Winds calm down

Even cooler for Monday

After stronger storms late last night, a few spots are holding on to cloud cover this morning. Now that the cold front has made its way out of the viewing area temperatures are starting off cooler although closer to average in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We’ll hold on to sunshine for Sunday as afternoon highs bounce back nicely, into the lower 70s. Our winds will also finally let up ever so slightly but a breezy day can still be expected this time out of the Northwest. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph will be possible.

Our weather pattern really starts to quiet down entering the new work. Dry conditions, more sunshine, and less wind are the main takeaways for the next few days. We do take a dip in temperatures for Monday as northwest winds continue and temperatures drop into the lower 60s to start out the week.

Even though we start the week off colder, temperatures gradually start to warm back up through the week with 70s returning by Wednesday along with a few rain and storm chances for the later half.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez