After rain moved through for some last night, we’ve cleared out for this morning with temperatures in the 60s. We should hold on to clear skies throughout the day as well.

Our Sunday looks to feature abundant sunshine as well as another cooler day. Afternoon highs to out in the upper 80s t around 90° as we also see lower dew points throughout the day as well.

By Monday, 90s make their way back into the forecast. Heat continues to build back in after our cool off with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s for Independence Day. As humidity starts to creep back in, it could feel closer to 100° for the 4th.

Spotty rain chances reappear by Wednesday but once the storm system moves through the area, we greeted with another cooldown by late next week. Temperatures during this time will be in the middle 80s. Keep in mind, we are in the first week of July!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez