What We’re Tracking:

Sunny & pleasant Saturday

Clouds move in Sunday

Rain chances next week

After rain showers moved through late last night, some clouds will linger for the start of our Saturday. Temperatures have stayed fairly mild because of it in the low to mid 40s.

The weekend is looking pretty nice overall with highs in the 60s later this afternoon as we hold on to plenty of sunshine. It’ll be a nearly perfect day to head out to the farmer’s markets across the area that are having their opening weekend!

Cloud cover starts to move back in late tonight and by Sunday, we should be approaching 70° as our southerly winds increase. Shower chances move back in late Sunday evening and may remain in the forecast periodically through Tuesday.

Early next week we’ll hold on to seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 60s before we see a cool down behind the rain with 50s late week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez