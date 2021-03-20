Sunny skies and warm temperatures welcome in the first day of spring

What We’re Tracking:

Warm weekend

Breezy winds return

More rain chances early next week

Sunny skies and warm temperatures today will make for a great start to the weekend as well as the first day of Spring. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s across the region with a southerly breeze in place.

Wind speeds of 10 – 20 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph can be expected. Stronger winds and dry conditions will also lead to elevated fire dangers. Overnight lows this evening will stay rather mild in the middle 40s.

Tomorrow, cloud cover will increase ahead of our next storm system but we stay dry to finish up the weekend. Slightly warmer temperatures can be expected, as well as more wind. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s with wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

Looking ahead to next week, rain showers and potential thunderstorms make their way back into the forecast. The most likely day for that will be on Monday, perhaps lingering into part of Tuesday, as well. We’ll keep an eye on it as we get closer, but widespread rain across the region does seem likely at this point.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

