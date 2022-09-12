As we kick off the work week, plan on temperatures in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine overhead. The average high for this time of year is about 83 degrees, and we should be fairly close to that, so be sure to enjoy the break from the heat while it lasts.

Humidity will also be on the lower side all the way through next weekend, making things feel even more comfortable. It also allows for really quick afternoon warm ups, and fast overnight cool downs. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s tonight, and low to mid 60s for the rest of the week.

Sunny and clear skies will persist through much of the week as high pressure builds back into the area. High temperatures near 90° are expected for Tuesday onward. Rain chances appear to be slim to none.