Sunny Sunday ahead with pleasant fall-like conditions

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant fall weather today

Near normal temperatures

Dry conditions next week

For the second half of our weekend today we can expect a lot more sunshine as our system from yesterday slowly departs the area. Some cloud cover may remain through late this morning, but we’ll warm up plenty with afternoon highs eventually topping out in the middle to upper 70s. Overall, plan on a great Sunday with pleasant fall-like conditions!

Monday looks to be very similar as we head into the first full week of October. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a light breeze out of the north. Mostly sunny skies will once again be present and with dew points in the lower to middle 50s things should feel rather comfortable.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, our rain chances diminish and high temperatures stay on the mild side with middle to upper 70s expected and lows dipping down into the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of year with mostly sunny skies expected just about every day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush